Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Warns of New Scam

Betsy Melin — Dec. 7 2020

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam which could involve getting a call from what appears to be a federal agent calling for your arrest.

Sheriff Ernie Beitel says that people need to look out for scammers requesting a caller to “verify” information and to never give account information over the phone. The newest scam is becoming harder to detect.

Sheriff Beitel says that if you do receive a call from the sheriff’s office, they would explain how to clear up a warrant in local courts and will never ask for banking information.

