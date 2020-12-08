Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Warns of New Scam
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam which could involve getting a call from what appears to be a federal agent calling for your arrest.
Sheriff Ernie Beitel says that people need to look out for scammers requesting a caller to “verify” information and to never give account information over the phone. The newest scam is becoming harder to detect.
Sheriff Beitel says that if you do receive a call from the sheriff’s office, they would explain how to clear up a warrant in local courts and will never ask for banking information.
