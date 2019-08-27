Lakeland PBS
Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office To Increase DUI Enforcement Over Labor Day Weekend

Aug. 27 2019

During the 2019 Labor Day weekend, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to increase drug-impaired driver enforcement.

According to a release, the sheriff’s office is participating in the national enforcement campaign, If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI, which runs from August 14 through September 2, 2019.

During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drug-impaired driving. The hope is that increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, will drastically reduce drug-impaired driving on our nation’s roadways.

“We’ve heard every excuse in the book, but the bottom line is that no matter what the substance is, if it has impaired you, you should not be driving,” said Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel. “We want everyone to enjoy a safe and happy Labor Day. Please commit to yourself and your community members that you’ll drive safe over the holiday weekend, and every day,” Beitel said.

For more information about the If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI. campaign, visit https://www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov/get-materials/drug-impaired-driving/drive-high-get-dui.

