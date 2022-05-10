Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office to Host Memorial Service for National Police Week

Emma HudziakMay. 10 2022

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Bemidji Police Department will be hosting a memorial service for all local area law enforcement agencies in recognition for National Police Week.

In October of 1962, Congress permitted President John F. Kennedy to select May 15th as National Police Officers Memorial Day. This year’s National Police Week will take place from May 11th to May 17th.

According to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, roughly 160 police officers around the U.S. are killed in the line of duty. In order to honor their sacrifices, this memorial service will recognize officers that were killed in the line of duty from 2019 through 2021.

All law enforcement and their families in attendance will be honored to be joined by the public of Bemidji. The memorial service will take place May 19th at 5:30 PM on the lawn of the Beltrami County Courthouse.

