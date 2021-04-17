Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a reimbursement totaling over $170,000 from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Line 3 escrow account for extra training and equipment the department has had to purchase due to the construction of the Line 3 pipeline.

All expenses incurred from these mutual aid requests were reimbursed by the PUC. Other reimbursements received from the PUC included $107,620 in personnel protective equipment and nearly $50,935 in wage reimbursements related to training and planning.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has submitted reimbursement requests from the PUC totaling $206,580. $23,130 of those expenses have been initially denied, and $12,927 are still pending reimbursement. Preparation for Line 3 began in 2016 and all related expenses were within the Sheriff’s Office budget. Potentially having all expenses reimbursed by the PUC is being fiscally responsible to Beltrami County taxpayers.

