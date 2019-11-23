Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Achievements And Heroism

Malaak KhattabNov. 23 2019

Citizens and law enforcement officers from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol were honored tonight for their heroism and achievements during an award ceremony.

Five awards were given to citizens and 15 were given to employees of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. The awards include the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Awards of Valor, recognition of nomination to the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association and the Life Saving award.

“We like to take these opportunities to recognize those people making those achievements, going above and beyond sometimes what we think they should do, especially the public. Stepping up, helping out their fellow man, their neighbors, friends. So, we do appreciate it, we want to recognize them for doing that,” Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel said.

Sheriff Beitel presented the awards and talked about why each recipient received the honor. Three citizens were recognized for rescuing a family who lost control of their boat out on the lake in Blackduck over the summer. The three citizens received the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Awards of Valor.

“Gratitude and a sense of being in the right spot at the right time. We were meant to be there at that early weekday morning to help the family in need and get them back to safety,” said Nicholas Harbaugh, a Mantorville resident who received the Awards of Valor. “I think it’s great that they do this for the community. Me not being from up here, but from our local area, it’s great to be recognized in that sense that it builds community and it helps just the community as a whole.”

Three deputies were also recognized for completing a program that helps develop leadership.

