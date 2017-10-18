Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Participating In Jail and Justice System Assessment

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office will take part in a Jail and Justice System Assessment (JJSA) through the National lnstitute of Corrections, according to a press release.

This assessment will take place Oct. 23 through Oct. 25, 2017, and is for jurisdictions considering their current capabilities and capacities regarding their correctional facility. This explores the current and future needs of their region and options regarding renovation of an existing jail or potential options about whether construction of a new jail should be considered. These jurisdictions can apply for assistance in evaluating their current facility and the role of their jail in the local criminal justice system.

The NlC will assess the physical condition of the jail and interview criminal justice stakeholders about policies and practices that affect the jail and jail population. Recommendations and observations will be presented at a meeting of local officials, jail practitioners, and community members, and will be documented in a follow-up report.

There will be an initial meeting in the EOC at the Law Enforcement Center with JJSA personnel, the Sheriff, Chief Deputy, Jail Administrator and other key officials on Monday, Oct. 23 at 8:30 AM to clarify the purpose of the JJSA, gather additional background information, review the desired outcomes for the technical assistance activity and confirm the agenda the three day visit.

There will be a wrap up meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday Oct. 25 in the EOC at the Law Enforcement Center- (door is located on the Northwest side of the building). This wrap up meeting is open to the general public.