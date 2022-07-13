Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 Assists in Arrest on Weapons Offense

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says their K9 Rip assisted in an arrest on a weapons offense last week.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, around 2:36 a.m. on July 8th, a Hubbard County Sheriff’s deputy, a Beltrami County Sheriff’s deputy and a Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 were in the parking lot of Pete’s Place South of Bemidji.

Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton stated that a Hubbard County deputy spotted a black sedan parked at the fuel pumps that had a black semi-automatic pistol sitting on the trunk. Reports also stated that the sedan had attempted to leave the parking lot when Beltrami County Deputy Anthony Hanson began a traffic stop.

The sedan came to a stop near Highway 71 and Convenience Lane SE. According to the release, as Deputy Hanson started conducting the traffic stop, 18-year-old Lawrence Lilone Daniels of Bemidji fled from the vehicle on foot towards a large swampy area.

Reports said that the firearm on the trunk was secured by deputies and four other men that were in the vehicle with Daniels were detained. Law enforcement constructed a perimeter while Deputy Hanson gave multiple warnings of K9 deployment, but Daniels did not respond.

When Deputy Hanson deployed his K9 partner Rip, the dog quickly picked up Daniel’s track and found tracked him for about 75 yards where Rip found a firearm.

Chief Deputy Walton reported that deputies confiscated the firearm and later determined that it was stolen. Shortly after, Daniels surrendered to deputies and walked out of the swamp with his hands above his head.

Daniels was taken into custody without any further complications and was arrested and transported to the Beltrami County Jail for possession of a pistol without a permit, driving without a valid license, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Two underage boys were also transported to Northwest Juvenile Center with pending weapon charges.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and the Bemidji Police Department.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today