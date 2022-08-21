Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Getting Donation for K9 Body Armor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

K9 Rip from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is getting a donation of body armor.

Rip will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The group was established in 2009 and is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and certified. K9 Rip’s vest is sponsored by Rick and Cindy Haterius of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and delivery is expected within 8-10 weeks.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,700 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

