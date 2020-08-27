Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Donates Vehicle To Sanford Health

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Sheriff Office has donated one of their patrol vehicles to Sanford Health’s Mobile Crisis Unit.

“This vehicle was recently taken out of commission, and, rather than being auctioned off, we made the decision to keep the vehicle in service to the community through the mobile crisis unit,” said Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel. “This donation is one small step toward our organizations’ joint goal of promoting mental health treatment and mitigating community members in need of treatment from being placed in the criminal justice system.”

The vehicle will transport patients who are dealing with mental health issues get to the treatment they need. This is the fourth vehicle donation by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s department to Sanford Bemidji Behavioral Health.

“We are grateful to be continuing our longstanding partnership with Beltrami County,” said Senior Director of behavioral health Jay Coughenour. “Partnered-projects such as this help our behavioral health specialists and law enforcement better reach community members going through a mental health crisis and get them the care they may need as soon as possible.”

The Mobile Crisis Team is available 24 hours a day for emergencies and crisis situations. This service is available to anyone who are experiencing a mental health crisis and needs assistance.

The team can assist over the phone, at home, in the hospital or wherever a person in need may be. To contact the Mobile Crisis Team for assistance, call (800) 422-0045.

