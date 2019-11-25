Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Awards Local Scholarship

Chaz MootzNov. 25 2019

Aaron Hulsebus is this year’s recipient of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association scholarship program. The scholarship is awarded from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office to individuals planning on becoming Minnesota peace officers.

This year, the scholarship committee chose 22 recipients with applicants applying through their local Sheriff’s offices. The qualifications and academic excellence shown by the awardee reflects the dedication and pride of the young people in the state of Minnesota who will enter the difficult but rewarding profession of law enforcement and public service.

The Minnesota Sheriffs Association scholarship program is promoted by 87 sheriffs of Minnesota. The awarding of the scholarship to the individual Aaron Hulsebus will be made by Sheriff Ernie Beitel and staff from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ernie Beitel awarding Aaron Hulsebus the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association scholarship.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

