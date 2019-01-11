Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Beltrami County Sheriff Warns About Ice Conditions During Hockey Day Minnesota

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 11 2019
Leave a Comment

With Hockey Day Minnesota coming to Bemidji next week many of the visitors attending have expressed an interest in accessing Lake Bemidji. Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel would like to remind lake users that the ice is never 100% safe.

Sheriff’s Deputies have been monitoring the ice conditions as we approach the Hockey Day Minnesota event and are finding that the ice thickness and quality varies widely throughout the lake. Deputies have found ice thickness in areas of the south portion of Lake Bemidji to only be 13 to 20 inches thick and areas in the northern parts of the lake to be as little as 6 inches of ice.  Deputies also report areas with snow cover have significant water/slush on top of the ice.  There is no exact science to how much weight a certain lake can support, ice thickness, clarity, snow cover and plethora of other factors play a significant role.  Ice is never 100% safe.

If you choose to go onto the ice with your vehicle the Sheriff’s Office encourages you to:

  • Keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and other vehicles.
  • Reduce your speed, especially as you approach access points.  Vehicles traveling on the ice can create a wave under the ice and can quickly deteriorate those access points plus increase the risk for you to travel on the ice.
Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Ice Professionals Check Out The Hockey Day Minnesota Rink

BHS Hosts 3rd Annual “CEO In The Classroom” Event

Headwaters Science Center In Bemidji Presents “We Are Water MN”

Beltrami County Elected Officials Take Oath Of Office

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

BIR 2019 Season Will Be “Business As Usual” Despite Owner’s Passing

Brainerd International Raceway announced Thursday that the 2019 season will be “business as usual” despite the passing of one of its
Posted on Jan. 11 2019

Latest Stories

BIR 2019 Season Will Be "Business As Usual" Despite Owner's Passing

Posted on Jan. 11 2019

Missing WI Girl Jayme Closs Found Alive

Posted on Jan. 11 2019

13th Annual Red Lake Wellness Summit Focuses On Recovery

Posted on Jan. 11 2019

Crosby Family Trying To Rebuild After Devastating Fire

Posted on Jan. 10 2019

Golden Apple: Brainerd Marketing Class Partners With 612 Station For Burger Challenge

Posted on Jan. 10 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.