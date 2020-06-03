Beltrami County Sheriff Refutes Claims Office Solicited Help from Non-Officers During Curfew

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Board met today in their first in-person session since COVID-19. Some members of the community came to the meeting to express their dissatisfaction with the Beltrami County Sheriff Department’s handling of protests over the death of George Floyd this past weekend.

They raised concerns about a Facebook post regarding a militia and state lawmaker Matt Grossell watching the city after the curfew. Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel took questions on the street following the meeting, where he refuted a claim that the sheriff’s office solicited help from non-officers.

Beitel also confirmed that an independent investigation is underway to determine if a crime was committed by the creator of the Facebook post.

The board will consider a return to an online meeting format.

