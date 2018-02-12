DONATE

Beltrami County Sheriff Announces Retirement

Feb. 12 2018
Beltrami County Sheriff: Phil Hodapp

Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp announced his retirement at the conclusion of his third term as sheriff.

According to the release, Sheriff Hodapp says he has decided not to seek a fourth term as Beltrami County Sheriff in the 2018 fall election. The three-term sheriff says the opportunity to serve the county has been the most gratifying experience in his 42 years of law enforcement.

Sheriff Hodapp said he would like to thank the men and women of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and dedication to the citizens and to the office.

Throughout Hodapp’s time as sheriff, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has reduced crime in neighborhoods and improved safety on area roadways over the last 11 years. The office has collaborated with other disciplines in Education, Health, Human Services, Mental Health and Criminal Justice to pilot alternatives to incarceration of mentally ill individuals and seek locally based treatment options.

In a statement Sheriff Hodapp recognizes County Administrator Kay Mack for her advice and support to the Sheriff’s Office and thanks the current and former Beltrami County Commissioners and all the County Department Heads and elected officials across Beltrami County.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished during my time in this elected position. It is essential for the Sheriff’s Office to continue to provide progressive and innovative services for our citizens.” Hodapp also added “Chief Deputy Sheriff Ernie Beitel has been instrumental in the operation and strategic planning in the Sheriff’s Office; that is why I am encouraging Ernie to run for Beltrami County Sheriff. Ernie is well respected in Northern Minnesota’s law enforcement community. His experience and leadership has been invaluable to me and the citizens of Beltrami County.”

Hodapp will finish his term as sheriff throughout the remainder of the year.

