Beltrami County Sets Priorities for 2027 Budget Discussions

Beltrami County estimates that over the next two biennium, the county will be required to absorb between $3-5 million in state cost shifts and unfunded mandates. So, the County Board went ahead and set its principles and priorities for 2027’s budget discussions. The County’s Management team recommended that the board of commissioners adopt the same list of principles and priorities from last year’s budget discussions. Some members of the board took issue with the language on that list, particularly with one of the principals saying to fully finance mission-focused operations.

“I didn’t really like how this was used as kind of a political tool last year,” says Joe Gould, District 2 Beltrami County Commissioner. ” (It’s) something to hide behind, in my opinion.”

“I feel the same way,” replies Tim Sumner, District 4 Beltrami County Commissioner. “Especially hearing from Tony at 4H and their request to help their employees. If they’re not a mission-critical department of the county, then what do we tell them now? There’s no way that we can help?”

“Being on the budget committee last year and seeing how hard everybody worked to get within those, I think they’ll do everything they can to do that again,” says Scott Winger, Beltrami County Board Chair. “So it seems reasonable that we go with the same standard.”

The Board voted 3-2 later in the meeting to adopt the proposed principles and priorities. District 2 Commissioner Joe Gould, and District 4 Commissioner Tim Sumner, were the two no votes.