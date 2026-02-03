Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Feb 3, 2026 | By: Matthew Freeman
Beltrami County Sets 2026 Legislative Platform
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
02-03-2026
Business
Public Input Meeting Held in Walker on Tower Avenue Extension Proposal
02-03-2026
Education & Government
Brainerd School Board Continues Superintendent Interviews
02-03-2026
Education & Government
Minnesota DNR, White Earth Nation Sign MOU on Natural Resources Management
02-03-2026
Sports
BSU Men’s Hockey Puts Losing Streak to Bed, Aims To Build on Win Hosting Ferris State
Scroll To Top