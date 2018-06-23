Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Beltrami County Sees Increase In Scam Calls

Nathan Green
Jun. 22 2018
Leave a Comment

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has seen a significant increase in scam calls targeting citizens throughout the county.

Many of these scam calls are being conducted over the telephone with sophisticated tactics to impersonate a legitimate authority. These scammers represent themselves as the IRS, utility companies, and local law enforcement agencies. Some of the tactics used by these scammers include demanding payment for back taxes, utility bills, and warrants for arrest.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is aware of these scams, and unless you have provided the scammer with personal information, you do not need to report the call. The best course of action is to hang up the phone immediately. If you receive one of these calls, request written correspondence, but do not provide them with your address.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Couple Arrested, Charged For Meth Sales

Man Shot In Bemidji Apartment

Local Financial Agency Warns of Medicare Scams in Brainerd Lakes

Members Of Law Enforcement Gather To Remember Those Who Served

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Latest Story

In Focus: Bagley Jewelry Making Class Inspires Creativity With Metal

To make jewelry, you may need a hammer, a few pretty stones or even a blowtorch. Or you could scratch all of that and start with some $5 wire and
Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Latest Stories

In Focus: Bagley Jewelry Making Class Inspires Creativity With Metal

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Wadena County Fair Celebrates 125 Years

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Crime Mapping Now Available In Crow Wing County

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Shooter's Challenge Raises Funds To Help Turn In Poachers

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Bemidji Jaycees Set Up Tent For Upcoming Summer Events

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.