Beltrami County Sees Increase In Scam Calls

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has seen a significant increase in scam calls targeting citizens throughout the county.

Many of these scam calls are being conducted over the telephone with sophisticated tactics to impersonate a legitimate authority. These scammers represent themselves as the IRS, utility companies, and local law enforcement agencies. Some of the tactics used by these scammers include demanding payment for back taxes, utility bills, and warrants for arrest.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is aware of these scams, and unless you have provided the scammer with personal information, you do not need to report the call. The best course of action is to hang up the phone immediately. If you receive one of these calls, request written correspondence, but do not provide them with your address.