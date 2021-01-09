Beltrami County Sees Big Drop in COVID-19 Cases
Beltrami County, like many counties in the state, has seen a big drop in COVID-19 cases recently, but health officials warn that people need to remain careful.
Officials say Beltrami County hit a high of about 300 cases per week in mid-to-late November but currently is at 100 active cases right now.
So far, Beltrami County has recorded a total of 2,981 COVID-19 cases and 44 COVID-19 related deaths.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.