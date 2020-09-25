Beltrami County Seeing Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases similar to the spike seen after the Fourth of July holiday.

There are currently 44 active COVID-19 cases in Beltrami County, and over 20 cases have been seen in the last two days. Current cases are almost double what they were last week. Beltrami County Public Health says they are seeing broad community spread.

Much of the spread is happening in social settings. As of right now, over half of COVID-19 cases in the county are in young adults aged 15 to 24.

