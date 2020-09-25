Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Seeing Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Betsy Melin — Sep. 25 2020

Beltrami County is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases similar to the spike seen after the Fourth of July holiday.

There are currently 44 active COVID-19 cases in Beltrami County, and over 20 cases have been seen in the last two days. Current cases are almost double what they were last week. Beltrami County Public Health says they are seeing broad community spread.

Much of the spread is happening in social settings. As of right now, over half of COVID-19 cases in the county are in young adults aged 15 to 24.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Minnesota Changing How COVID-19 Hospitalizations Are Reported

MAARCH Working in Bemidji to Keep Families Together

Beltrami County Board Names Finalists For County Administrator

Golden Apple: ISD 318 Superintendent Discusses Move to Hybrid Learning for Middle and High Schools

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.