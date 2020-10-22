Beltrami County Seeing Record Number of COVID-19 Cases

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With over 150 positive COVID-19 tests in a week, this week has had the highest number of cases recorded in Bemidji and Beltrami County since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last few weeks, testing has been increased in the area, but positive tests are also on the rise. Monday set a record of new cases in Bemidji, with 46 positive tests in one day.

There have been six deaths due to COVID-19 so far at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today