Beltrami County Seeing Record Number of COVID-19 Cases

Betsy Melin — Oct. 21 2020

With over 150 positive COVID-19 tests in a week, this week has had the highest number of cases recorded in Bemidji and Beltrami County since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last few weeks, testing has been increased in the area, but positive tests are also on the rise. Monday set a record of new cases in Bemidji, with 46 positive tests in one day.

There have been six deaths due to COVID-19 so far at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

