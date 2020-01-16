Beltrami County Residents Can Vote In-Person Starting Friday For Presidential Primaries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beginning Friday, Minnesota voters can cast their ballots in the upcoming March Presidential Primaries. It’s Minnesota’s first Presidential Primary since 1992. Previously, the state has done a precinct caucus system, which required citizens to show up on a certain night.

Democrats will choose from 15 candidates, while Republicans will only have the option to vote for President Donald Trump or a write-in candidate after the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected a voter challenge to list another candidate on the ballot.

Beltrami County residents can vote in-person or order an absentee ballot at the County Auditor Treasurer Office in the Beltrami County Administration Building. Voters must request either a Democratic or Republican ballot.

“What is different this year then than prior absentee voting is once they do request that ballot, although the voter information is private data, which ballot they requested, the state will release that information to the chairs of all four major parties in the state,” said Beltrami County Auditor Treasurer Jodee Treat.

The County Auditor Treasurer Office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voters have until March 2, 2020 to cast their early ballots.

