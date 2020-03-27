Beltrami County Requesting Personal Protective Equipment Donations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Office and Public Health are asking for the community’s help in donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) due to the lack of equipment and resources in the area.

When COVID-19 started to become an issue in the country, personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, surgical masks, gowns, and gloves were some of the first items that were cleared from the shelves. This equipment isn’t being restocked as fast as groceries or toilet paper, and local emergency responders and Public Health personnel are critically lacking these resources.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Beltrami County Health and Human Services is asking the public and area businesses to check what they have too much of and consider donating excess or unneeded PPE to Beltrami County for law enforcement, emergency medical services, and public health care needs.

To donate, you can call the Beltrami County Sheriff Records Division at 218-333-4187, Dispatch at 218-333-9111, or Emergency Management at 218-333-8386.

