Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Request For Personal Protective Equipment Donations

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 27 2020

The Beltrami County Sheriffs Office, Emergency Management Office and Public Health are asking for the communities help in donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) due to the lack of equipment and resources in the area.

When COVID-19 started to become an issue in the country, personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, surgical masks, gowns and gloves were some of the first items that were cleared from the shelves. This equipment isn’t being restocked as fast as groceries or toilet paper and local emergency responders and Public Health personnel are critically lacking these resources.

The Beltrami County Sheriffs Office, Beltrami County Health and Human Services is asking the public and area businesses to check what they have too much of and consider donating excess or unneeded PPE to Beltrami County for law enforcement, emergency medical services and public health care needs.

To donate you can the Beltrami County Sheriff Records Division call 218-333-4187, Dispatch at 218-333-9111 or Emergency Management at 218-333-8386.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Latest Stories

Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In The State

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

New Visitor Restrictions At Sanford Health

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

New Minnesota Veterans Home Projects Does Not Receive 2020 Federal Funding

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Second Minnesotan Dies From COVID-19

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Minnesota Legislature Passes $330 Million Aid Package For COVID-19 Relief

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.