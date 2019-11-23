Beltrami County Republicans Open New Office Headquarters

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Republicans held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new office headquarters. This is the first time the local chapter will have an office open this early in the year.

Over 15 people showed up to the event, including 7th Congressional District candidate Noel Collis. Beltrami County Republican Chairman Rich Siegert says the space will be used as a meeting place for candidates.

“It gives people a chance to campaign and we get our message out, and people can come in here and socialize and visit,” Siegert said. “It’s nice to have an office opened this early in the year, on election year, to help support our candidates.”

The office will be open until mid-November next year.

