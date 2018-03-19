Beltrami County Releases Spring Load Restrictions

Seasonal load restrictions will go into effect just after midnight on March 21st for the North Central Frost Zone and just after midnight on March 22nd for the North Frost Zone. South of Highway 2 and west of Highway 89 is within the North Central zone. The remainder of the county is in the North Frost zone.

Gravel surfaced roads will be posted to 5 tons per axle and bituminous highways will be posted to either 5, 7, 9 or 10 tons per axle.

During the spring season the structure of the roadway is weakened and more vulnerable to damage. Restrictions limit the legal gross axle weight of vehicles and reduce the amount of damage they do the roadways. No permits for overweight axle loads will be issued during this time.

A map of the Beltrami County road postings is on the County Highway Department Road restrictions webpage here. To report a suspected overweight vehicle you can contact the sheriff’s office at 333-9111 or the Highway Department at 333-8173.