Beltrami County Releases More Results of Mass COVID-19 Testing Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We now have some updated numbers for the Beltrami County free COVID-19 testing event that happened last week at the Bemidji Armory.

County health officials told the Beltrami County Board today that 1,285 people were tested over the three days of the event. 33 of those tests came back positive for a case positivity rate of 2.6%, which is about half of what the state positivity rate is currently. 24 of the 33 people who tested positive were Beltrami County residents.

Right now, there are 104 active cases in the county with 21 people hospitalized, and 13 of those are Beltrami County residents. Health officials say they have seen a spike in overall cases over the last week with 103 reported in the county in the last seven days.

A similar free testing event held in Itasca County on September 23rd found 15 positive cases out of 907 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.6%. Eight of the positive tests were Itasca County residents.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today