Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Releases More Results of Mass COVID-19 Testing Event

Lakeland News — Oct. 6 2020

We now have some updated numbers for the Beltrami County free COVID-19 testing event that happened last week at the Bemidji Armory.

County health officials told the Beltrami County Board today that 1,285 people were tested over the three days of the event. 33 of those tests came back positive for a case positivity rate of 2.6%, which is about half of what the state positivity rate is currently. 24 of the 33 people who tested positive were Beltrami County residents.

Right now, there are 104 active cases in the county with 21 people hospitalized, and 13 of those are Beltrami County residents. Health officials say they have seen a spike in overall cases over the last week with 103 reported in the county in the last seven days.

A similar free testing event held in Itasca County on September 23rd found 15 positive cases out of 907 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.6%. Eight of the positive tests were Itasca County residents.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

BSU Music Professor to Give Solo In-Person Piano Recitals

New Grocery Store Set to Open Next Week in Bemidji

954 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Deaths in Minnesota Tuesday

Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Beltrami County Over the Weekend

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.