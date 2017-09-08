Beltrami County Relay For Life Looks For A New Home

The Sanford Center is Bemidji’s crown jewel for drawing large events to the city of Bemidji. However, for some organizations, it is no longer feasible to host their event at the building that was built for the community’s use. Relay For Life has held their event at the Sanford Center since it opened back in 2010. Now, due to financial reasons, the Relay team is left looking for a new home.

For a non-profit group that focuses on raising money to fight cancer and help with research, the increased expenses for a new three-year contract with the Sanford Center was too much.

In a phone call held with Sanford Center Executive Director Jeff Kossow, he said he was unaware that the Relay For Life event was not returning to the Sanford Center, and declined an on-camera interview. Kossow did say with any indoor event space, there is going to be costs associated with putting on an event. For Beltrami County Relay For Life Lead Stephanie Moe, though, she personally feels the community event center no longer works for the community.

Now that Relay For Life will not be held hear at the Sanford Center, they are looking to the community for help in trying to find a new home for the county wide event.

The Bemidji City Council will hear a report from the Sanford Center task force at its next meeting. As for the Beltrami County Relay For Life, if you have ideas and would like to help, you can call (218) 368-2940.