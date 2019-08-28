Lakeland PBS
Beltrami County Relay For Life Holds 5K Relay Fundraiser

Aug. 27 2019

The Beltrami County Relay for Life chapter hosted a 5K relay fundraiser that aims to raise money for the American Cancer Society in Bemidji.

There were over 20 participants competing in the timed event. The race started at the Mayflower Building, and racers went up the bridge, on the trail, down to the Sanford Center and looped back around and finished at Paul Bunyan Park. The run was a feeder event for the Relay for Life event that’s coming up in September.

“We’ve participated in Relay for many years. It’s just we try and do different events to raise money for it and this was just another way that we could contribute to the American Cancer Society because both of us have had family members that have passed away from cancer,” 5K Relay organizer Vicky Beckmann said.

Relay for Life of Beltrami County will take place at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds on September 21.

