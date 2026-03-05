Beltrami County Public Health Winter Festival To Be Held at Kelliher School

The Beltrami County Public Health Department is holding its inaugural Winter Festival this Saturday, which will be hosted at Kelliher Public School.

Organizers say this free event is meant to celebrate the end of winter with local resources and neighbors. A variety of booths will be available to connect residents with community resources and services present in Beltrami County, with an additional focus on tribal culture.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is conducting a survey at the event as well, asking attendees to evaluate the safety of all forms of transportation in the area.

“While we might be resource poor in Beltrami County, we really can pull our resources together and, in a sense, be resource rich,” says Amy Bowles, Beltrami County Public Health Director. “This isn’t targeted for one age group. We are just bringing all of these people together to say, ‘This is Beltrami County,’ right? We might not have a lot of resources, but when we put our resources together, we can create a place that’s safe. We are using our resources together to make this event for our community.”

The event is open to the public and comes with a free meal. It will take place on Saturday, Mar. 7 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Kelliher Public School.