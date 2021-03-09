Beltrami County Public Health Plans To Vaccinate More Eligible Residents

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County Public Health has announced that starting on March 10, the state will be expanding it’s eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to more residents in the state.

The county will be focusing on vaccinating essential workers in the following occupations: agricultural, airport staff, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers.

County officials are working with employers to identify people in the groups listed above and who are interested in receiving the vaccine. If you are a worker in one of these groups and have not yet been notified about the vaccination process you can call the public health office at 218-333-8140 to either schedule you for existing appointments or place you on an eligibility list for a future vaccination clinic.

