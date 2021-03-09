Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Public Health Plans To Vaccinate More Eligible Residents

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 9 2021

Beltrami County Public Health has announced that starting on March 10, the state will be expanding it’s eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to more residents in the state.

The county will be focusing on vaccinating essential workers in the following occupations:  agricultural, airport staff, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers.

County officials are working with employers to identify people in the groups listed above and who are interested in receiving the vaccine. If you are a worker in one of these groups and have not yet been notified about the vaccination process you can call the public health office at 218-333-8140 to either schedule you for existing appointments or place you on an eligibility list for a future vaccination clinic.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

More Minnesotans Eligible for Coronavirus Vaccine

Over 1,600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Tuesday

More Than 1 Million Minnesotans Have Received First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Under 500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.