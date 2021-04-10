Beltrami County Public Health Director Announces Plans to Retire
Beltrami County Public Health Director Cynthia Borgen has announced her plans to retire by the end of this summer after five years in the position and over 30 years working in the field of public health.
She says public health works to fill in the gaps in healthcare in various counties. In her decades of experience, Borgen has helped protect the health of Minnesotans at the state and local levels. She says that the last year was unlike any other in her career.
Borgen has not decided on an official last day but plans to retire in either July or August this summer.
