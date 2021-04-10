Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Public Health Director Announces Plans to Retire

Betsy Melin — Apr. 9 2021

Cynthia Borgen

Beltrami County Public Health Director Cynthia Borgen has announced her plans to retire by the end of this summer after five years in the position and over 30 years working in the field of public health.

She says public health works to fill in the gaps in healthcare in various counties. In her decades of experience, Borgen has helped protect the health of Minnesotans at the state and local levels. She says that the last year was unlike any other in her career.

Borgen has not decided on an official last day but plans to retire in either July or August this summer.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday

Over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Three Survive Cold Waters After Canoe Capsizes in Lake Marquette

Minnesota Reports Over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time in Months

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.