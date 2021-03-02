Beltrami County Plans for Recently Approved Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson has been approved by the FDA. Governor Walz is calling this new vaccine’s arrival a “game-changer.”

There were just over 150 new cases of COVID-19 in Beltrami County in February. While those numbers are lower than their peak, it doesn’t mean COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

Vaccinations have been offered by both Beltrami County and Sanford Health. So far, they have offered the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but Johnson & Johnson could send doses as soon as this week.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has some key differences from other vaccines, including that it only requires one dose. Because of this, Beltrami County already has a plan for its distribution.

