Beltrami County Opens Multiple Sites For Disposal of Live Christmas Trees

Not sure what to do with your natural Christmas tree now that Christmas is over? You can dispose your tree in multiple locations in Beltrami County, with sites available in Blackduck, the Bemidji Solid Waste Transfer Station, and the Beltrami County Demolition Landfill.

Christmas tree decorations need to be removed from the tree before throwing it away, and any ornaments and lights should be disposed of separately. Beltrami County Solid Waste Manager Brian Olson says to make sure the tree is free of any non-organic material when you bring it in.

“If you do bring them in, because I know, they make a mess and usually you take a bag and put it over the top to get it out of your house. But when you bring them here, I really ask you remove all that plastic and stuff and just put the Christmas tree into the dumpster,” said.

The dumpster located at the Bemidji Solid Waste Transfer Station will be available until the week after January 1, 2020. You will still be able to throw your tree away after that time at the other sites.

