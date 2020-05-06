Beltrami County Officials Discuss How to Keep Voters Safe

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As election season slowly but surely approaches in November and with the uncertainty of how COVID-19 will impact the country by then, Beltrami County officials discussed a voting update on what Beltrami County plans to do to keep voters safe.

Today, Beltrami County officials heard from auditor/treasurer JoDee Treat, who explained certain concerns as well as steps the county can take to ensure voting is a safe process for everyone. In addition, Beltrami County has about eight townships that have the option of becoming a mail ballot precinct, which would limit the amount of people physically going in to vote.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today