Beltrami County Officials Discuss How to Keep Voters Safe
As election season slowly but surely approaches in November and with the uncertainty of how COVID-19 will impact the country by then, Beltrami County officials discussed a voting update on what Beltrami County plans to do to keep voters safe.
Today, Beltrami County officials heard from auditor/treasurer JoDee Treat, who explained certain concerns as well as steps the county can take to ensure voting is a safe process for everyone. In addition, Beltrami County has about eight townships that have the option of becoming a mail ballot precinct, which would limit the amount of people physically going in to vote.
