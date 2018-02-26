Beltrami County Looks To Add Another Roundabout

With finishing touches remaining on one of Beltrami County’s first of four new roundabouts, the county is looking at a golden opportunity to add one more at the intersection of Highway 71 and Irvine Avenue north of Bemidji.

What makes this project more appealing for Beltrami County is the timing. In 2019, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is set to resurface Highway 71 at the same time the county is scheduled to resurface Irvine Avenue, which means both agencies could share the $1.5 million price tag.

While the addition of the roundabout would make traffic flow smoother, the key reason is safety. At the intersection of Highway 71 and Irvine Avenue, memorials remain as a reminder as to just how dangerous this intersection can be, which is why MnDOT and Beltrami County are working together to make improvements to the area.

With three more roundabouts set to be constructed this summer, motorists will have time to get used to this new type of intersection.

Through the cost share, MnDOT would cover the majority of the roundabout cost with the county responsible for approximately $300,000.