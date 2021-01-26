Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County License Center to Temporarily Close for Relocation

Betsy Melin — Jan. 26 2021

The Beltrami County License Center in Bemidji is planned to be closed Thursday, February 4th to relocate into the newly remodeled License Center area. Services are planned to resume on February 5th.

There will be two entrances to the License Center, one for Vehicle, DNR, and Vital Record services, and the other entrance for driver’s services. Driver’s services include driver’s license and state ID renewals, disability filings, and other driver’s services.

According to a release, the newly remodeled area features three lines:

  1. Driver’s Services
  2. Vehicle & DNR transfers and Marriage Licenses, and
  3. a NEW express lane for vehicle/DNR tab renewals, ministry filings, notary filings, and Vital Record Certificates (Birth, Marriage, & Death certificates).

The License Center is open to the public. It can be contacted at 218-333-4148 or beltrami.licensecenter@co.beltrami.mn.us.

