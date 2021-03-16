Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County License Center Redesigned

Betsy Melin — Mar. 15 2021

The Beltrami County License Center has been redesigned. It now features two different entrances for different services to cut down on the time people spend in line.

The redesign is a result of CARES Act funding. The facility has been designed with social distancing and safety in mind. One entrance is for driver’s license services and the other for vital records and driver’s services. Each entrance also has its own exit.

The new design also features plexiglass dividers to make sure there is separation between each station and between guests and employees.

By — Betsy Melin

