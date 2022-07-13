Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rip Assists in Local Firearm Offense

Emma HudziakJul. 13 2022

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 named Rip, assisted in a local firearm offense on July 8th, 2022.

Photo Credit_Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Anthony Hanson with K9 partner Rip

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 2:36 am, a Hubbard County Sheriff’s Deputy, a Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 were in the parking lot of Pete’s Place South of Bemidji.

Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton stated that a Hubbard County Deputy spotted a black sedan that was parked at the fuel pumps, and had a black semi-automatic pistol sitting on it’s trunk.

Reports also stated that the sedan had attempted to leave the parking lot, when Beltrami County Deputy Anthony Hanson began a traffic stop.

The sedan came to a stop near Highway 71 and Convenience Lane SE.

As Deputy Hanson started conducting the traffic stop, 18-year-old Lawrence Lilone Daniels of Bemidji fled from the vehicle on foot towards a large swampy area.

Reports said that the firearm on the trunk was secured by deputies, and four other men that were in the vehicle with Daniels were detained.

Law enforcement constructed a perimeter while Deputy Hanson gave multiple warnings of K9 deployment, but Daniels did not respond.

When Deputy Hanson deployed his K9 partner Rip, he quickly picked up Daniel’s track, and tracked him for about 75 yards where Rip found another firearm.

Chief Deputy Walton reported that deputies confiscated the firearm and had later determined that it was stolen. Shortly after, Daniels surrendered to deputies and walked out of the swamp with his hands above his head.

Daniels was taken into custody without any further complications and was arrested and transported to the Beltrami County Jail for possession of a pistol without a permit, driving without a valid license, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Two underage boys were also transported to Northwest Juvenile Center with pending weapon charges.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and the Bemidji Police Department.

By — Emma Hudziak

