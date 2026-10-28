Beltrami County Jury Finds Man Guilty of Sexual Abuse of Children

A Beltrami County jury has found a 28-year-old man guilty of six counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

After a trial that lasted six days, the jury deliberated for less than two hours on Monday before finding Thomas Humiston guilty on the six counts.

The sexual abuse, which began in 2019, involved two children, a boy and a girl. Humiston sexually penetrated them numerous times beginning when one of the victims was 8 years old. According to court documents, Humiston told the victims he would kill them and slice their throats if they did not do as they were told.

The investigation into Humiston first started in 2024 when one of the victims tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease that Humiston has also tested positive for. The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office then filed a criminal complaint in January of 2025 and requested a nationwide warrant. Humiston was arrested in Douglas County, Nevada in February of 2025 and was then extradited to Beltrami County.

After over a year of litigation and multiple rescheduled trial dates, the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office was able to present the criminal charges against Humiston to a Beltrami County jury this past week.

“My heart goes out the brave victims in this case; the courage it took for them to face Humiston in open court and testify to trauma that he caused them was amazing,” said Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson in a statement.

A sentencing hearing for Humiston is set for Dec. 29.