Beltrami County Jail Takes Precautions to Limit Spread of COVID-19

Nathan Green — Mar. 26 2020

The Beltrami County Jail is trying to flatten the curve at its facility during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Before anyone is allowed in – whether they’re an employee or someone who has been arrested – they are being medically screened. The jail has also minimized staff and reduced the number of inmates, and they’ve discontinued professional visits, as communication will now be done by phone. Extra measures have been put in place in case someone does contract COVID-19.

The lobby door has been locked and nobody is allowed in the jail if they show any type of respiratory symptoms.

