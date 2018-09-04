Lakeland PBS
Garland's Stolen Ruby Slippers From Wizard Of Oz Found

Beltrami County Jail Inmate Dies Of Unknown Medical Condition

Josh Peterson
Sep. 4 2018
Sep. 4 2018

A Beltrami County Jail inmate died while in custody Sunday of an unknown medical condition.

Just before 5:00 P.M. while in the presence of a Corrections Officer and a Medical Technician, Hardel H. Sherrell, 27, of Apple Valley, collapsed and became unresponsive.

Lifesaving efforts by jail staff were initiated immediately and included CPR and use of an AED. First responders and Ambulance personnel responded as well but were unsuccessful.

Sherrell died at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of death is being conducted by the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Coroner’s Office, assisted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Josh Peterson
Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

What do you think?

