Beltrami County Issues Solid Waste PSAs

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 10 2018
Beltrami County is informing the public of two solid waste events happening in the area. There will be a waste pesticide collection scheduled for July 11th from 9 in the morning to noon in Blackduck. Also, the Transfer Station main self-haul lanes will be closed on July 11th, due to construction.

People can dispose of waste weed killers/herbicides, insecticides, mice and rat poisons, fungicides and other pesticides. Farmers, business owners and homeowners can bring up to 300 pounds of waste pesticides, free of charge to the event. Amounts over 300 pounds will be charged a fee. Pesticide rinsates, crop oils, paints, fuels and other hazardous wastes should NOT be brought to the collection. The day is for waste pesticides only!

For more information or if you have waste pesticides that are in excess of 300 pounds, you can call the Northwest Minnesota Household Hazardous Wasted Facility before July 10th at (218) 694-2090 or (800) 637-2090.

As for the transfer station, because of the construction, residents will not be able to drop off appliances, construction debris, furniture, batteries, household hazardous waste, electronics, or non-burnable items. Residents can use the BY-PASS Lane to drop off Household garbage and recycling containers on July 11th.

