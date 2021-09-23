Beltrami County Hosting Chronic Wasting Disease Information Meetings Next Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The focus of the meetings will be the impact of the previously discovered CWC in captive deer and its impact on this fall’s deer hunting season.

The meetings are scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Bemidji in the commons at Bemidji High School and Wednesday, Sept. 29 in Kelliher in the commons at Kelliher High School. People unable to attend in-person can reigister to participate virtually in the Bemidji meeting.

Both meetings are scheduled from 6-8 PM.

People planning to attend either in-person or virtually need to register and submit questions ahead of time at mndnr.gov/cwd.

