Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Hosting Chronic Wasting Disease Information Meetings Next Week

Nick UrsiniSep. 23 2021

The focus of the meetings will be the impact of the previously discovered CWC in captive deer and its impact on this fall’s deer hunting season.

The meetings are scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Bemidji in the commons at Bemidji High School and Wednesday, Sept. 29 in Kelliher in the commons at Kelliher High School. People unable to attend in-person can reigister to participate virtually in the Bemidji meeting.

Both meetings are scheduled from 6-8 PM.

People planning to attend either in-person or virtually need to register and submit questions ahead of time at mndnr.gov/cwd.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

One Person Shot in Bemidji at Pine Ridge Apartments

Minnesota State Chancellor Visits Bemidji in Search for New BSU, NTC President

Bemidji School Board Will Review Mask Policy When COVID Cases Decline

Bemidji City Council Tasked with Finding New Sanford Center Management

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.