Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Holds Interviews to Fill County Administrator Position

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 14 2020

The Beltrami County Board met today to conduct interviews to fill the position of the next Beltrami County Administrator.

Kay Mack, who announced her retirement in May, currently holds this position. The board interviewed five candidates, where they each asked multiple questions on various topics.

After the board makes a decision, a negotiation phase will take place where a contract will be implemented for the new administrator.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

“Farmers to Families” Food Box Distribution in Bemidji This Friday

MN Reports 29 New COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

How Are Local Restaurants Holding Up Now?

Great River Rescue Hosting Virtual Fall Fundraiser

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.