Beltrami County Holds Interviews to Fill County Administrator Position
The Beltrami County Board met today to conduct interviews to fill the position of the next Beltrami County Administrator.
Kay Mack, who announced her retirement in May, currently holds this position. The board interviewed five candidates, where they each asked multiple questions on various topics.
After the board makes a decision, a negotiation phase will take place where a contract will be implemented for the new administrator.
