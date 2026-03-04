Beltrami County History Center Opens New Archives & Library

In other History Center news, the Beltrami County Historical Society recently opened up a new library inside the building with centuries worth of historical documents gathered in one place. The Louis and Mary Lou Marchand Library and Archives was welcomed to the Bemidji area with a ribbon cutting at the end of February.

The library was named after a couple who spent years dedicated as historians and volunteers for the history center. The space is open to the public to research family or county history through maps, documents, yearbooks, and millions of photos and newspaper articles. Now that everything is gathered in one place, it is open to the public while also maintaining the long-term care and preservation of Beltrami County historical documents.

“It’s really nice to be able to help change history and improve the information that we have about the lives of the people who have lived here and the differences they have made and how they helped each other make this place the place that it’s become.” said Beltrami County History Center Executive Director Emily Thabes.

The library is open the same hours as the rest of the history center…from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Wednesday through Saturday. Historical Society volunteers are available for assistance starting at noon.