Jul 3, 2024 | By: Matthew Freeman
Beltrami County History Center in Need of New HVAC System to Preserve Artifacts
The Beltrami County History Center located in Bemidji has unfortunately seen better days. As over the last few years, artifacts in the center have become damaged due to very high humidity during the summer, and dangerously low humidity during the winter.
The Beltrami County Historical Society gave a report to the Bemidji City Council on the situation Monday in the hopes of having the city help fund a new and working HVAC system for the museum.