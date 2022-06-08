Beltrami County History Center Hosting Talk on Star Island Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Historical Society will welcome anthropologist Sean Dunham on Thursday, June 16 to present “Learning from the Trees: fire history and cultural burning on Star Island.” The presentation is part of the Historical Society’s Brown Bag History program.

The Chippewa National Forest is engaged in a collaborative partnership involving the Leech Lake Tribal Historic Preservation Office, Leech Lake Tribal College, and the University of Minnesota to explore the history of fires across the Leech Lake Reservation and the forest. Star Island (Windigoominis in Ojibwe) has a tree ring history that extends back to the 1670s. Data suggests that the Star Island forest, along with other parts of the National Forest, were created and maintained over time by Ojibwe people.

Dunham, now the Heritage Program Manager at Chippewa National Forest, holds a PhD in anthropology from Michigan State University. Before his career with the Forest Service, he worked in the private sector as a heritage consultant working on a variety of heritage-related projects. His research interests revolve around the relationship between people, their culture, and their environment in the Northwoods of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The event will take place at noon on Thursday, June 16 at the Beltrami County History Center. The program is free, but registration is required due to space limitations. You can RSVP by calling 218-444-3376, visiting their website, or emailing depot@beltramihistory.org. Guests are welcome to bring their own lunch.

