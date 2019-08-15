Beltrami County Historical Society To Host Women’s Suffrage Event

A year-long celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the United States will take place this Sunday at the Beltrami County Historical Society.

The Beltrami County Historical Society is partnering with Mask and Rose Women’s Theater and the League of Women Voters to bring the event to life. People can expect a live re-enactment of a suffragette march, live sculpture actors portraying individuals mostly from Minnesota who had a role in the movement, and music from 1920s. Women in Minnesota were given the right to vote in 1919.

“Bring your children, children are free. And so, we think it’s a really important educational opportunity so we would like to have lots of young men and women come and take part in it,” said Sue Bruns, the president of the Board of Directors for the Beltrami County Historical Society.

The event starts on Sunday, August 18 at 2 p.m.