Beltrami County Historical Society to Host “Trains at the Depot” Next Weekend

Emma HudziakApr. 15 2022

Trains will be making their way into the depot at the Beltrami County History Center next Saturday and Sunday, where both children and adults can tour the train museum and take part in other fun activities.

For several years now, the Northern Iron Horse Railroad Society and the Beltrami County Historical Society have been providing a family fun event called “Trains at the Depot,” where visitors can learn more about the depot’s history and enjoy multiple operating model trains on display.

Beltrami County Historical Society Board Member Christopher Muller says that in addition to some of the normal displays at the depot, there will also be opportunity for people to visit with railroad historians that know everything about the railroads that operated in Beltrami County.

Muller adds that the Bemidji’s historic depot used to be an active train depot that started back in 1912. It just so happened to be the last depot that was commissioned by empire builder James Hill.

With the depot being well over 100 years old, it brings a great deal of history. This event is a great opportunity to share that history both visually and immersively with families right here in the Bemidji community.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 23rd from 10 AM to 4 PM and Sunday, April 24th from noon to 4 PM. Museum members can get in free. More information on general admission and memberships can be found at beltramihistory.org.

