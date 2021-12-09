Beltrami County Historical Society to Host Exhibit on Women in Sports

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Uniforms, medals, and trophies will all be on display at the new Beltrami Women in Sports exhibit at the Beltrami County Historical Society.

This exhibit will feature stories from the many different winter sports Minnesota has to offer, from hockey, ice fishing, downhill and cross-country skiing to speed skating, basketball, and curling, and how women have participated in them all.

“Men get a lot of attention in winter sports, I think, and sometimes, not always, but sometimes women get overlooked,” says Emily Thabes, Beltrami County Historical Society Executive Director. “It’s really cool, that, I think, women are more so getting recognized for their contributions to the variety of sports that there are.”

With the exhibit, Thabes wanted to show young women in Minnesota that not only are these sports available in the area, but they’re available to people who look just like them.

“I’m hoping that, just as we’ve seen some changes in other sports over time and it being more accessible for women, hopefully as we continue to tell stories folks will find other sports to become more accessible as well,” adds Thabes.

Their quarterly exhibit will kick off December 17th and will run until mid-March.

