Beltrami County Historical Society Shares What Will Help on Memorial Day

Mary BalstadMay. 27 2022

As Memorial Day approaches, people will be visiting cemeteries dedicated to veterans across the nation. The Beltrami County Historical Society hosted a presentation on the history of Memorial Day and the importance of these burial sites.

This holiday celebrates veterans of all wars. However, it was previously known as Decoration Day, as following the Civil War, people would decorate the graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers.

Now, those at the Beltrami County Historical Society find it important to carry on this tradition of decorating the graves of veterans, but people should be aware of how to take care of a headstone.

Historian Cecelia McKeig states that cemeteries for veterans are experiencing difficulties due to the amount of families choosing cremation over burials.

People are reminded to clean up any litter while visiting cemeteries this Memorial Day. Miniature flags can be placed in a holder at the grave. If there is no placeholder, it is recommended to place it a foot in front of the headstone.

